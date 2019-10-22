Former L.A. Sparks owner Paula Madison opts to sell in Studio City

Paula Madison, the former owner of the Los Angeles Sparks WNBA franchise, is asking $5.199 million for her entertainer’s haven in Studio City — about $1.125 million more than she paid for it in 2007.

The property claims half an acre in Fryman Estates and makes the most of its space. In addition to a 6,000-square-foot contemporary home, there’s a grassy front yard and a busy backyard with a swimming pool, spa, putting green, fruit trees, fire pits and an upper-level Zen area.

Inside, modern fixtures mix with hardwood floors and walls of glass in the expansive living spaces. There’s a foyer with a stone fountain, as well as a two-story great room and sleek kitchen. A dual-sided fireplace separates the living room and dining room.

A floating staircase navigates the two-story floor plan, ascending to a large master suite with a lounge, gym and bathroom with a free-standing tub. In total, there are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and two offices.

Glass lines a second-story deck, which overlooks the landscaped backyard. Solar panels sit up top.

Gregory Goulet of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

A native of New York, Madison founded the investment group Williams Group Holdings with her brothers. The firm owned the Sparks from 2011-2014 before selling the team to Magic Johnson’s Sparks LA Sports firm five years ago.



Madison has also served as executive vice president of NBCUniversal.