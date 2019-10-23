Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

‘Toy Story 3’ director Lee Unkrich seeks $6.8 million for Kauai retreat

Lee Unkrich’s Hawaii retreat
Filmmaker Lee Unkrich is asking $6.8 million for his two-acre estate on the North Shore of Kauai.
(Gregory Blore)
Oct. 23, 2019
1:02 PM
Oscar-winning film director Lee Unkrich has put his home on the North Shore of Kauai back on the market for $6.8 million.

Found near Secret Beach, a 3,000-foot stretch known for its privacy and scenery, the two-acre spread in Kilauea features a Thai-inspired Craftsman beach house dating to the 1990s, a detached garage and multiple accessory buildings.

Three covered pavilions surround the swimming pool for outdoor living and dining. An Ipe wood boardwalk leads to a viewing platform with valley and ocean views. A separate spa is fed by a cascading waterfall. Native trees, palms and tropical fruit trees dot the grounds.

A view of Secret Beach.  (Gregory Blore)
The front of the main house.  (Gregory Blore)
The living area.  (Gregory Blore)
The kitchen.   (Gregory Blore)
Built-in bunkbeds.   (Gregory Blore)
The pool.  (Gregory Blore)
The pool pavilions.  (Gregory Blore)
The swimming pool.  (Gregory Blore)
A lookout.  (Gregory Blore)
The Ipe wood boardwalk.  (Gregory Blore)

Designed by James Antony, the 3,639-square-foot main residence incorporates a mix of tropical hardwoods, a lava rock fireplace, teak floors and vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings. Living spaces include a great room with a wall of windows, a chef’s kitchen, a dining room, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. A hand-carved Koa wood staircase leads upward to the master suite.

The property has bounced on and off the market for nearly a decade, records show, listing for as much as $12.5 million in 2011.

Unkrich, 52, earlier this year departed from Pixar Animation Studios after 25 years with the studio. While with Pixar, the filmmaker co-directed such blockbuster hits as “Monsters Inc.,” “Finding Nemo” and “Toy Story 2.” He won a pair of Academy Awards for best animated feature for the films “Toy Story 3” and “Coco.”

Hannah Sirois and Sean Ahern of Elite Pacific Properties hold the listing.

