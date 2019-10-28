Actor Ralph Garman is ready to leave his role as Studio City homeowner

Actor Ralph Garman has listed his Studio City house for sale at $2.595 million.

The Spanish home, built in 2007, has the requisite red-tile roof, arched doorways and wrought ironwork associated with the style. A two-story entry, a formal living room, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen with a butler’s pantry, a walk-in pantry, and a center island occupy the ground level. The family room opens to the backyard.

One bedroom suite with a separate entrance sits on the first floor, while there are four upstairs suites, including a master bedroom with a covered patio and a walk-in closet. Wood floors, beamed ceilings and three fireplaces are among details within the nearly 4,300 square feet of living space.

Outside, there’s a swimming pool with an elevated spa.

Garman, 54, starred as the host of Spike’s faux reality series “The Joe Schmo Show.” The comedian, radio host and podcaster has done voice work for “Family Guy,” “Robot Chicken” and “American Dad!”

Caroline Berkman Lewis of Douglas Elliman is the listing agent.

The property previously sold in 2008 for $1.865 million, public records show.