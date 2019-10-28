Night Game frontman Martin Johnson lists modern cabin in Hollywood Hills

Singer-songwriter Martin Johnson of the new wave band the Night Game has put his home in Hollywood Hills up for sale at $2.295 million.

The multilevel home, described as a modern cabin, has been renovated and incorporates charcoal stucco and knotless cedar siding for a fresh new look. Splashes of cedar continue inside, giving the living spaces a cozy feel.

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom floor plan includes a new-look kitchen and dining area that opens to a balcony. A sunken family room sits off the home’s library, which has a track ladder for reaching two custom bookshelves.

In the master suite, which has a custom closet and bathroom, picture windows take in views of the canyon area and the Hollywood sign.

The home, designed by Tony Ngai and built in 1978, carves out additional living space with a tri-level rooftop deck.

Johnson, 34, also serves as the frontman for pop-rock band Boys Like Girls. As a songwriter and producer, he has collaborated with artists such as Taylor Swift, Avril Lavigne and Jason Derulo.

He bought the property two years ago for $1.425 million, records show.



Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.