Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

‘90210’ actor Matt Lanter sells for over the asking price in Studio City

Image_16.jpg
The two-story home features a landscaped front yard and a hedged backyard complete with a swimming pool and spa.
(Adrian Van Anz)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 29, 2019
11:29 AM
Share

It was a successful stay in Studio City for “90210” actor Matt Lanter. Two years after buying a newly built Cape Cod-style home for $2.335 million, he just sold it for $2.71 million.

That’s not only a profit of $375,000, but also $15,000 more than the price he set in September, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The two-story home occupies a long, narrow lot in Tujunga Village. Lanter, who also starred in the NBC series “Timeless,” didn’t make many changes during his ownership besides sprucing up the landscaping out front.

1/17
The living room.  (Adrian Van Anz)
2/17
The foyer.  (Adrian Van Anz)
3/17
The dining room.  (Adrian Van Anz)
4/17
The family room.  (Adrian Van Anz)
5/17
The open floor plan.  (Adrian Van Anz)
6/17
The kitchen.  (Adrian Van Anz)
7/17
The master bedroom.  (Adrian Van Anz)
8/17
The office.  (Adrian Van Anz)
9/17
The master balcony.  (Adrian Van Anz)
10/17
The two-story home.  (Adrian Van Anz)
11/17
The back patio.  (Adrian Van Anz)
12/17
The backyard.  (Adrian Van Anz)
13/17
The swimming pool and spa.  (Adrian Van Anz)
14/17
The landscaping.  (Adrian Van Anz)
15/17
The exterior.  (Adrian Van Anz)
16/17
The entry.  (Adrian Van Anz)
17/17
Aerial view of the home.  (Adrian Van Anz)

A crisp white façade with black accents leads into a bright open floor plan with crown molding, wainscoting and wide-plank floors. Marble covers the living room fireplace, and Caesarstone tops the kitchen’s spacious island.

Advertisement

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a family room, formal dining room and office in roughly 4,000 square feet. A balcony off the second-story master suite has views of the hedged backyard with a swimming pool and spa.

Craig Strong of Compass held the listing. Elizabeth Marquart of RE/MAX Estate Properties represented the buyer.

Lanter’s other on-screen credits include “Disaster Movie,” “The Roommate” and “Pitch Perfect 3.” The 36-year-old has also served as the voice of Anakin Skywalker in multiple “Star Wars” animated series.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement