‘90210’ actor Matt Lanter sells for over the asking price in Studio City

It was a successful stay in Studio City for “90210” actor Matt Lanter. Two years after buying a newly built Cape Cod-style home for $2.335 million, he just sold it for $2.71 million.
That’s not only a profit of $375,000, but also $15,000 more than the price he set in September, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
The two-story home occupies a long, narrow lot in Tujunga Village. Lanter, who also starred in the NBC series “Timeless,” didn’t make many changes during his ownership besides sprucing up the landscaping out front.
A crisp white façade with black accents leads into a bright open floor plan with crown molding, wainscoting and wide-plank floors. Marble covers the living room fireplace, and Caesarstone tops the kitchen’s spacious island.
Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a family room, formal dining room and office in roughly 4,000 square feet. A balcony off the second-story master suite has views of the hedged backyard with a swimming pool and spa.
Craig Strong of Compass held the listing. Elizabeth Marquart of RE/MAX Estate Properties represented the buyer.
Lanter’s other on-screen credits include “Disaster Movie,” “The Roommate” and “Pitch Perfect 3.” The 36-year-old has also served as the voice of Anakin Skywalker in multiple “Star Wars” animated series.