Jim Nabors’ 170-acre Hawaii retreat seeks $4.5 million

In Hawaii, the sprawling estate of late actor Jim Nabors — best known for his role as Gomer Pyle in “The Andy Griffith Show” — is on the market for $4.499 million.

The coastal property spans 170 acres, but it’s still the lesser of his two homes in the Aloha State. Earlier this year, his oceanfront Plantation-style spot in Honolulu’s Ke’ahamoe Bay sold for $12 million, The Times previously reported.

This one sits a few islands away in Hana, an isolated community on the east coast of Maui. A hedge-lined driveway winds its way through the property, which features rolling lawns, fruit trees and tropical flowers.

1 / 10 The main home. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The landscaped grounds. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The office. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The deck. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The driveway. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The rolling lawns. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The garage. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Three structures fill out the grounds: a two-bedroom main home, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a three-car garage. In the main home, open living spaces with dramatic beamed ceilings and tile floors open to an ocean-view deck. Solar panels top the roof.

The guesthouse tacks on parquet floors and a freestanding fireplace, as well as a covered patio. In total, the property offers around 5,000 square feet of interiors.

Todd Hudson and Connor Carrigan of Keller Williams Realty Maui hold the listing.

Nabors, who died two years ago at 87, was one of television’s most beloved personalities in the ‘60s, playing the lovably naive Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show” and its spin-off, “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” He later reprised Pyle’s character in the television movie “Return to Mayberry.”