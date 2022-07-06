Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Richard Gere hauls in $24.15 million for New York compound

The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, guesthouses, a stable, swimming pool and private lake.
(Ginnel Real Estate)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Richard Gere spent decades compiling his 49-acre compound outside New York City. Now, the actor has sold it for $24.15 million.

The star of such films as “Pretty Woman” and “American Gigolo” bought the first piece of the property for $1.51 million in 1986 and, in the years since, scooped up neighboring parcels, creating a haven complete with a Colonial-style mansion, a handful of guesthouses and a stable. He put it on the market last year for $28 million.

The compound is about 50 miles outside Manhattan in Pound Ridge, a quiet town that has attracted celebrities including Ryan Reynolds, Mike Myers and Tom Brokaw.

Gere’s property shares a border with Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, a 4,300-acre park. The actor’s compound offers the same natural setting, with rolling hills, weeping willows and a private lake with a sandy beach. Man-made attractions include a soccer field, basketball court, swimming pool and dining pavilion.

The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, multiple guesthouses, a horse stable, swimming pool and private lake.
1/12
The 49-acre spread.  (Ginnel Real Estate)
The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, multiple guesthouses, a horse stable, swimming pool and private lake.
2/12
The living room.  (Ginnel Real Estate)
The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, multiple guesthouses, a horse stable, swimming pool and private lake.
3/12
The kitchen.  (Ginnel Real Estate)
The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, multiple guesthouses, a horse stable, swimming pool and private lake.
4/12
The library.  (Ginnel Real Estate)
The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, multiple guesthouses, a horse stable, swimming pool and private lake.
5/12
The family room.  (Ginnel Real Estate)
The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, multiple guesthouses, a horse stable, swimming pool and private lake.
6/12
The dining room.  (Ginnel Real Estate)
The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, multiple guesthouses, a horse stable, swimming pool and private lake.
7/12
The sun room.  (Ginnel Real Estate)
The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, multiple guesthouses, a horse stable, swimming pool and private lake.
8/12
The deck.  (Ginnel Real Estate)
The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, multiple guesthouses, a horse stable, swimming pool and private lake.
9/12
The pool.  (Ginnel Real Estate)
The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, multiple guesthouses, a horse stable, swimming pool and private lake.
10/12
The lake.  (Ginnel Real Estate)
The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, multiple guesthouses, a horse stable, swimming pool and private lake.
11/12
The stable.  (Ginnel Real Estate)
The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, multiple guesthouses, a horse stable, swimming pool and private lake.
12/12
The three-story home.  (Ginnel Real Estate)

The three-story New England-style main house has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across 11,658 square feet. There’s a library, sun room, modern kitchen and living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. A deck out back takes in the private lake and tree-laden hills beyond.

Gere isn’t moving far. Records show he picked up a Georgian-style mansion a few miles north, in the town of North Salem, for $9.8 million.

The 72-year old has been acting since the 1970s, with standout roles in “Days of Heaven,” “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Runaway Bride” and “Chicago,” for which he won a Golden Globe Award.

Advertisement

Mary Dowdle of Ginnel Real Estate held the listing. Cheryl Neuburger, also with Ginnel, represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement