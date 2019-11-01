John Lautner’s Wolff House in the Hollywood Hills seeks $6.5 million

The Wolff House, a striking residence designed by modernist architect John Lautner, has come up for sale above the Sunset Strip in Hollywood Hills West for $6.5 million.

Built in 1961 for a concert pianist, the stone, glass and copper showplace sits on a nearly vertical slope and has views extending across Los Angeles. A dramatic living room, bordered on two sides by 16-foot-high walls of glass, anchors the top floor. Next to the fireplace, a glass wall and thick stone blocks create an interior chamber for a mature eucalyptus tree.

1 / 14 The exterior. (Darwin Nercesian) 2 / 14 The entrance. (Darwin Nercesian) 3 / 14 The living room. (Darwin Nercesian) 4 / 14 Glass doors in the living room center on sweeping views. (Darwin Nercesian) 5 / 14 The deck. (Darwin Nercesian) 6 / 14 A mature eucalyptus tree sits between a wall of windows and a rock wall. (Darwin Nercesian) 7 / 14 The bedroom. (Darwin Nercesian) 8 / 14 The bedroom. (Darwin Nercesian) 9 / 14 The kitchen. (Darwin Nercesian) 10 / 14 The staircase. (Darwin Nercesian) 11 / 14 The eterior. (Darwin Nercesian) 12 / 14 pool.jpg (Darwin Nercesian) 13 / 14 The exterior. (Darwin Nercesian) 14 / 14 The Wolff House was declared a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 2006. (Darwin Nercesian)

The 1,664-square-foot house has a lone bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. An adjoining guesthouse was built in the 1970s and expands the footprint by three rooms, two bathrooms and about 1,170 square feet.

Outside, the roughly quarter-acre property has a balcony that overlooks decking and a cantilevered swimming pool. A carport sits off the front.

In an interview in the 1980s, Lautner stated that he drew from the works of his mentor, Frank Lloyd Wright, when designing the home at his client’s request. In 2006, it was designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument.

George Salazar and Tilsia Acosta of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.