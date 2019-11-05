Sebastian Maniscalco seeks $4.5 million for artsy Beverly Grove home

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and his wife, artist Lana Gomez, just wrapped up a massive home upgrade, shelling out $21.65 million for Gwen Stefani’s Beverly Hills Post Office mansion.

Now, the couple are putting their Beverly Grove abode on the market for $4.5 million.

The Mediterranean-style spot is a bit humbler than their new place (a nearly 12,000-square-foot contemporary home complete with an infinity-edge pool, lighted tennis court and chicken coop). This one clocks in at just over 4,000 square feet, with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across two stories.

What they both have in common, however, are extremely artsy interiors. Celebrity designer Kelly Wearstler handled the Beverly Grove home, adding bright splashes of color and varying textures to the eye-catching living spaces. Custom furniture pieces from Pete Shire, Katie Stout and Ettore Sottsass pop up throughout.

An expansive chandelier-topped foyer opens the floor plan, leading into a turquoise living room and bright red dining room. The kitchen calms things down with hardwood floors and bold shades of black on the island and cabinetry.

Upstairs, the chic master suite combines a bedroom, marble bathroom, private balcony and two custom closets. The balcony overlooks the hedged backyard, where two covered patios adjoin a lounge, outdoor kitchen, swimming pool and spa.

Aaron Kirman of Compass holds the listing.



Maniscalco, 46, has released five comedy specials in the last decade, including 2019’s “Stay Hungry.” As an actor, he boasts roles in “Green Book,” “Tag” and Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “The Irishman.”