It’s official: Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara

The dissolution of Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara’s nearly eight-year marriage has officially begun.

The “Magic Mike XXL” and “True Blood” star on Wednesday filed for divorce from Vergara in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing the all-too-familiar “irreconcilable differences,” according to documents reviewed Thursday by The Times.

Manganiello, 46, represented by so-called “disso queen” Laura Wasser, listed the date of separation as July 2. The filing also indicated that he and the “Modern Family” funnywoman, 51, have a prenuptial agreement in place allowing them to each keep the respective assets they accumulated during their seven-year union, TMZ reported.

The pair of actors did not have any children together, which TMZ and People cited as a potential reason for the split: Manganiello wanted to have them and Vergara did not. She already has an adult son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, whom she gave birth to when she was 18. She was also embroiled in a protracted custody battle over two embryos with her ex, Nick Loeb, that she won in 2021.

Vergara has not yet filed a response to Manganiello’s petition, according to the court’s online records.

The comely couple, who wed in 2015, announced earlier this week that they had “made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they said in a joint statement to Page Six.

Rumors of their separation had been swirling in recent months, according to People, after the couple re-listed their Beverly Hills mansion, which had been up for sale last summer before they pulled it from the market. (They also own a home in Beverly Park.) And as Vergara celebrated her birthday in Italy last week, Manganiello was notably absent.

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.

