Tennis pro James Blake aces Encinitas home sale

James Blake’s three-year stay in Encinitas has come to an end. The retired tennis pro just sold his home a mile from the ocean for $1.845 million, records show.
It’s a profit of about half a million for Blake, who paid $1.341 million for the property in 2016.
The two-story house keeps things light with crisp shades of white inside and out. Wide-plank driftwood covers the open floor plan, which combines a living room with a fireplace, a window-lined dining room and a tile kitchen with a center island.
Pocketing doors connect the space to the landscaped backyard. In addition to a fenced lawn with a playground, it holds a fire pit and covered dining patio under hanging lights.
The master suite overlooks the scene from a private balcony. One of five bedrooms in about 3,300 square feet, it expands to a neutral-toned bathroom with herringbone floors.
Blake won 10 titles as a singles player and attained a career-high ranking of No. 4 in 2006 before retiring in 2013. He has also written multiple books, including his autobiography, “Breaking Back: How I Lost Everything and Won Back My Life.”
The 40-year-old has made more than a few real estate moves over the years. In 2015, he put a trio of homes up for sale, including a Spanish Colonial-style townhouse in Santa Monica, The Times previously reported.
Brett Combs and Mary Mac Capener of Compass held the listing. Quinn Myers of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.