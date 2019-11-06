Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Golfer Fred Couples tees up Newport Beach home for $3.75 million

Fred Couples
Hall of Fame golfer Fred Couples is asking $3.749 million for his Newport Beach home of five years. The single-story house sits on a roughly quarter-acre lot in the Big Canyon golf community.
(Reed Saxon / Associated Press)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Nov. 6, 2019
12:40 PM
Hall of Fame golfer Fred Couples, who last week finished tied for eighth at the Invesco QQQ Championship in Thousand Oaks, has listed his home in Newport Beach for sale at $3.749 million.

Built in 1998, the single-story house features 3,800 square feet, vaulted ceilings and arched French doors. The living room and formal dining room access outdoor space with a dining patio and fireplace. A breakfast nook and family room sit off the center-island kitchen.

1/14
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
2/14
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
3/14
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
4/14
The living room and dining room.  (Realtor.com)
5/14
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
6/14
The fire pit.  (Realtor.com)
7/14
The kitchen and breakfast nook.  (Realtor.com)
8/14
The dining nook.  (Realtor.com)
9/14
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
10/14
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
11/14
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
12/14
A bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
13/14
The office.  (Realtor.com)
14/14
A bedroom.  (Realtor.com)

A total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms include a master suite with a fireplace, sitting area and walk-in closet. There’s also an office.

The property, in the Big Canyon golf community, previously changed hands five years ago for $3.475 million, records show.

Lindsay Bibb and Natalie Raney of Villa Real Estate hold the listing.

Couples, 60, has won 15 times on the PGA Tour, including a Masters Tournament victory in 1992. Since joining the senior golf tour in 2010, he has tallied 13 Champions titles.

He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2013.

Neal J. Leitereg
