Clippers coach Doc Rivers puts Hamptons-style Hollywood Hills home back in play

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has put his home in the Hollywood Hills back in play at $11.25 million, down from about $12 million earlier this year.

Set on a cul-de-sac in the Bird Streets neighborhood, the Hamptons-inspired traditional house has a fireplace in the living room, a skylight-topped dining room and pocketing glass walls that extend the living space outward. A hybrid island/breakfast booth anchors the kitchen, which opens to the family room. Three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms round out the single-story floor plan.

Outside, grounds designed for year-round entertaining feature a swimming pool, a separate spa, mounted TVs, multiple fire features and a wraparound barbecue/bar. A separate guest suite and a sauna lie beneath the patio and are reached by floating glass staircase.

Rivers, 58, is now in his seventh season with the Clippers. He previously earned NBA coach of the year honors in 2000 while with the Orlando Magic and won a championship in 2008 as head coach of the Boston Celtics.

In April, he agreed to a long-term contract extension with the Clippers.

Mary Swanson of Compass holds the listing.