Former Laker Metta World Peace buys Encino home for about $2 million

Former Lakers forward and budding tech entrepreneur Metta World Peace has purchased a home in Encino for $2.01 million, records show.

The Tuscan-style house, built in 2006, features a two-story entry, six bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and nearly 5,400 square feet of living space on two stories. Arched French doors bring light into the family room. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with an island and a butler’s pantry.

Outside, tall hedges surround a paver patio, lawn and swimming pool.

1 / 10 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The entry and dining room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The family room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The master suite. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The master suite. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)

The property originally hit the market a year ago for $2.6 million, records show.

Natalie Kraiem of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Vanessa Peraza Virissimo of RezList Inc. represented the buyer.

World Peace, formerly Ron Artest, played 17 seasons in the NBA and won a championship with the Lakers in 2010. The former all-star and two-time NBA defensive player of the year was featured this year in the documentary “Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story,” which chronicled his upbringing and struggles throughout his playing career to raising awareness about mental health.

Last month, he announced the upcoming release of his app, XvsX Sports, which aims to help basketball players find and rent indoor basketball courts.