In Beverly Crest, actress Donna Scott relists famed Bella Vista estate for $17 million

Bella Vista — a pedigreed property in Beverly Crest owned by a succession of famed filmmakers and actors over the last century — is back up for sale for its cheapest price in years: $16.995 million.

The Spanish Revival gem was designed by noted architect John Byers, who specialized in the style, in the 1920s for Oscar-winning director King Vidor. Through the years, it has been home to such Hollywood elite as Dolores Costello and John Barrymore.

More recently, it was owned by late action director Tony Scott, whose works include “Top Gun” and “True Romance.” Following Scott’s passing in 2012, his widow, “Déjà Vu” actress Donna Scott, put the estate and additional undeveloped parcels up for sale in 2015 at $42.5 million. Since then, the property has received numerous price cuts. The additional parcels are no longer included in the sale.

The sprawling compound fits a 7,000-square-foot main home, two guest cottages and two apartments into a gated acre. Koi ponds, fountains and meandering paths fill out the lushly landscaped grounds.

Inside, ornate fireplaces and Spanish-style finishes draw the eye in the common spaces. Painted ceilings top the living room. Tree-trunk floors accent a pub with a wall of stone. Stately wood panels provide a sense of elegance.

In the master suite upstairs, a hand-carved ladder ascends to Barrymore’s former opium den. Another highlight comes in the aviary, which has been repurposed into a lounge. In total, there are seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Outside, flagstone patios and covered walkways approach a swimming pool that takes in sweeping city and canyon views.



Josh Altman, Matt Altman and Tracy Tutor of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.