Joe Jonas goes big in Encino with $14.1-million purchase

Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers has purchased a newly built home in Encino for $14.1 million, among the highest prices ever paid for a home in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.

Set behind gates on about an acre, the two-story contemporary has 15,000 square feet of space, high ceilings and pocketing walls of glass that open to outdoor living spaces. Designed for entertaining, there are chef’s and prep kitchens, multiple living rooms, a home theater and a gym. A custom wine cellar sits behind a glass and steel wall in the formal dining room.

Including a two-story guesthouse, which has its own kitchen and living area, there are 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

1 / 30 The entry. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 30 The backyard. (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 30 The two-story foyer. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 30 The formal living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 30 The office. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 30 The butler’s pantry. (Anthony Barcelo) 7 / 30 The dining room and wine cellar. (Anthony Barcelo) 8 / 30 A living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 9 / 30 The center-island kitchen. (Anthony Barcelo) 10 / 30 A living room with a wall fireplace. (Anthony Barcelo) 11 / 30 The breakfast room. (Anthony Barcelo) 12 / 30 The outdoor deck and fire pit. (Anthony Barcelo) 13 / 30 The kitchen and living area. (Anthony Barcelo) 14 / 30 The outdoor kitchen. (Anthony Barcelo) 15 / 30 The master suite. (Anthony Barcelo) 16 / 30 The master suite has a sitting room and a balcony. (Anthony Barcelo) 17 / 30 The master bathroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 18 / 30 The balcony. (Anthony Barcelo) 19 / 30 The master suite closet. (Anthony Barcelo) 20 / 30 A bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 21 / 30 A bathroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 22 / 30 A bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 23 / 30 A bathroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 24 / 30 A powder room. (Anthony Barcelo) 25 / 30 The snack bar in the home theater. (Anthony Barcelo) 26 / 30 The home theater. (Anthony Barcelo) 27 / 30 The gym. (Anthony Barcelo) 28 / 30 The backyard and pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 29 / 30 Mature trees shade the swimming pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 30 / 30 Balconies and decking extend the living space outdoors. (Anthony Barcelo)

Wrap-around balconies and expansive decking create additional living space outdoors. Mature trees provide cover for a swimming pool and spa.

The sale bests the previous Encino price record set by a newly built home that sold earlier this year for $10.8 million. However, the new high-water mark may not stand for long: Jonas’ brother Nick Jonas and Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, have bought their own showplace in the neighborhood for about $20 million, according to sources not authorized to comment on the deal.

The younger Jonas’ purchase has not yet appeared in the public record.

Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams Realty and Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty were the listing agents. Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer, according to the Multiple Listing Service.



Jonas, 30, earlier this year reunited with brothers Nick and Kevin to release “Happiness Begins,” the Jonas Brothers’ first studio album since 2009. The frontman was previously performing with DNCE, the funk-pop band he founded in 2015.