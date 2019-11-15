Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Rams receiver Brandin Cooks seeks $5.8 million for Hidden Hills home turf

Brandin Cooks’ Hidden Hills home
Newly remodeled, the single-story home opens through pocketing doors to an entertainer’s backyard with a redwood deck, swimming pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Nov. 15, 2019
3:35 PM
Share

On a scenic perch in Hidden Hills, Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks is fielding offers for his modern home. The recently renovated digs have come on the market for $5.8 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

It’ll be a short stay for the former All-American, who bought the place for $5.45 million last year a few months after being traded from the Patriots to the Rams.

Privacy is the story here, as the cul-de-sac estate sits on 2.3 acres with panoramic city views. Behind the single-story home, an entertainer’s backyard offers a redwood deck, swimming pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and fire pit.

Advertisement

Before Cooks bought it, the house had a 1970s vibe with generous doses of wood and brick adorning the living spaces. The remodel brought a much more contemporary feel with chic interiors that open outside through pocketing walls of glass.

Everything’s oversized in the vast open floor plan, from the chandelier-topped dining room with a wet bar to the living room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Farther in, the sleek kitchen tacks on two islands and splashes of marble.

Other highlights include a game room and a spacious master suite with backyard access. It’s one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,850 square feet.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One holds the listing.

Advertisement

A native of Stockton, Cooks was a consensus All-American at Oregon State University before being drafted by the Saints in 2014. In six NFL seasons, he’s caught 387 receptions and 35 touchdowns.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement