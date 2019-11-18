Shaquille O’Neal puts Bell Canyon home up for sale at $2.5 million

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has put a Bell Canyon home he owns in a trust on the market for $2.5 million.

He bought the place a year ago for $1.815 million, records show.

Nestled into the sloping hillside, the property spans more than an acre with a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit, lawn and landscaping.

The Tudor-inspired house, built in 1990, has more than 5,200 square feet of updated living space, a formal entry, a vaulted-ceiling living room, a wet bar and a media room.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to include two walk-in closets, sitting area, a fireplace and a private balcony. There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in all.

O’Neal, 47, played for six teams during his storied NBA career, earning NBA MVP honors once and winning a combined four with the Lakers and Heat. In 2011, the basketball great made a move and joined TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program as an analyst. He was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Tomer Fridman and Jonathan Siegried of Compass hold the listing.