Hot Property

‘American Gods’ star Ricky Whittle scoops up a custom spot in Woodland Hills

Image_05.jpg
Remodeled in 2000, the two-story home features a wine cellar, rounded living room, swimming pool and detached glass house.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Nov. 20, 2019
9:47 AM
Ricky Whittles was quick to the trigger in Woodland Hills, cutting a deal for a custom home two weeks after it hit the market. The actor of “American Gods” and “The 100" fame paid $1.425 million for the property, record show, or $125,000 more than the asking price.

Remodeled in the 2000s, the two-story home sets a stately tone with a rotunda entry. Rope-lighted ceilings, ornate fireplaces and marble inlaid floors draw the eye throughout the 4,100-square-foot floor plan.

Columns frame the living room, which takes in sweeping city views from a curved wall of windows. Elsewhere, there’s a center-island kitchen and a chandelier-topped dining room that opens to a spacious terrace. The game room adds a wet bar and wine cellar.

1/12
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
2/12
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
3/12
The rounded living room.  (Realtor.com)
4/12
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
5/12
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
6/12
The terrace.  (Realtor.com)
7/12
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
8/12
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
9/12
The wine cellar.  (Realtor.com)
10/12
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
11/12
The swimming pool.  (Realtor.com)
12/12
The glass house.  (Realtor.com)

One of three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, the master suite sits beneath vaulted ceilings and features a fireplace, Juliet balcony and marble bathroom with a spa tub.

Outside, a patio with custom statues descends via dual staircases to a swimming pool. In addition, the half-acre property boasts a detached glass house that could function as a greenhouse or studio.

Julie Gergely-Bate and Douglas Arbetman of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Rick Dergan of Keller Williams Silicon Beach represented Whittle.

A native of England, Whittle starred in the British soap opera “Hollyoaks” from 2006-11. More recently, he appeared in the Netflix film “Nappily Ever After” and the Starz show “American Gods,” which was recently renewed for a third season.

Jack Flemming
