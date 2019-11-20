‘American Gods’ star Ricky Whittle scoops up a custom spot in Woodland Hills

Ricky Whittles was quick to the trigger in Woodland Hills, cutting a deal for a custom home two weeks after it hit the market. The actor of “American Gods” and “The 100" fame paid $1.425 million for the property, record show, or $125,000 more than the asking price.

Remodeled in the 2000s, the two-story home sets a stately tone with a rotunda entry. Rope-lighted ceilings, ornate fireplaces and marble inlaid floors draw the eye throughout the 4,100-square-foot floor plan.

Columns frame the living room, which takes in sweeping city views from a curved wall of windows. Elsewhere, there’s a center-island kitchen and a chandelier-topped dining room that opens to a spacious terrace. The game room adds a wet bar and wine cellar.

1 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The rounded living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The terrace. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The wine cellar. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The patio. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The glass house. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

One of three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, the master suite sits beneath vaulted ceilings and features a fireplace, Juliet balcony and marble bathroom with a spa tub.

Outside, a patio with custom statues descends via dual staircases to a swimming pool. In addition, the half-acre property boasts a detached glass house that could function as a greenhouse or studio.

Julie Gergely-Bate and Douglas Arbetman of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Rick Dergan of Keller Williams Silicon Beach represented Whittle.

A native of England, Whittle starred in the British soap opera “Hollyoaks” from 2006-11. More recently, he appeared in the Netflix film “Nappily Ever After” and the Starz show “American Gods,” which was recently renewed for a third season.