Actor Billy Campbell parts with longtime home in Pacific Palisades

It’s the end of an era in Pacific Palisades, where actor Billy Campbell has sold his home of more than three decades for $3.5 million.

The avocado green-hued ranch house, built in 1958, sits on about a third of an acre with sweeping city, mountain and ocean views. Entered through a fenced courtyard, the home has glass sliding doors that open to the swimming pool, a second-story terrace and fireplaces in the living and family rooms.

A total of five bedrooms and three bathrooms are within about 2,200 square feet of space.

Outside, concrete decking surrounds the pool and spa. Mature trees and lawn fill out the hillside lot.

Campbell bought the property in 1985 for $450,000, public records show.

The 60-year-old actor is known for playing Luke Fuller on the show “Dynasty” as well as film roles in “The Rocketeer” and “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.” He currently stars as police detective John Cardinal on the Canadian crime-drama series “Cardinal.”

Enzo Ricciardelli of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Betty-Jo Tilley of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.