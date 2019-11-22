Top sales: Handbag mogul Bruce Makowsky cut a long-awaited deal in October

A handbag mogul, a U.S. ambassador and a former FIFA World Cup president were among the movers and shakers making moves in L.A. County’s real estate market in October. Here’s a closer look:

$94 million — Bel-Air

Handbag mogul turned speculative developer Bruce Makowsky sold his contemporary tour de force — a 38,000-square-foot showplace he calls “Billionaire” — for 62.4% less than his original asking price of $250 million.

The grandiose mansion, built on a one-acre lot where Michael Strahan once had a home, became America’s most expensive listing when it originally hit the market in early 2017. It had been listed at $150 million prior to selling.

Encompassing four stories, the mega-mansion spares no expense, with three kitchens, five bars and a Louis Vuitton-outfitted bowling alley. The movie theater is equipped with seating for 40, and a candy room is filled to the brim with sweet-filled cylinders. Two wine cellars are stocked with hundreds of bottles of Champagne and other fine wines.

Three levels of decking create an additional 17,000 square feet of outdoor living space. A motorized movie screen sits beside the swimming pool.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland and Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International Realty held the listing. Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate represented the buyer.

$27 million — Bel-Air

On Nimes Road, a limited liability company tied to Newport Beach-based businessman Mehrdad Moshayedi sold the onetime home of philanthropist and big-game hunter Paquita Machris to another corporate entity in a deal completed off-market.

The corner-lot property, which includes a single-story house and a small vineyard, was previously a part of late billionaire A. Jerrold Perenchio’s extensive holdings but was sold by his estate last year for $16 million.

Built in 1951, the Allen Siple-designed residence has nearly 8,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and five bathrooms as well as staff quarters. A butler’s pantry and breakfast room adjoin the kitchen.

The common rooms, which include a grand living room and a wood-paneled den, take in city and garden views.

$19.5 million — Bel-Air

Carla Sands, the U.S. ambassador to Denmark and a former advisor to President Trump, has sold her estate on Moraga Drive for $19.5 million, or about 14% less than the most recent asking price of $22.8 million.

The classic Italian villa-style home sits on a four-acre lot where oil tycoon and philanthropist Howard B. Keck’s estate once stood. Sands had the 14,700-square-foot residence built in 2002 with her husband, the late real estate mogul Fred Sands.

Soaring ceilings, curved archways and grand living spaces are among the features of the home, which has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Manicured gardens and lawn surround a swimming pool and outdoor lounge spaces. The motor court can accommodate 10 vehicles.

Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer, a limited liability company.

$19 million — Beverly Hills

On North Hillcrest Road, a corporate entity tied to “The Wolf of Wall Street” producer Riza Aziz sold to another corporate entity in a deal completed off-market.

The Balinese-inspired contemporary, built in 1960 and since updated, features paneled ceilings, a velvet-clad theater and walls of glass that open to a swimming pool. A reflecting pool with a pyramid-shaped fountain sits beyond the door.

Some 11,000 square feet of interior includes a spa room with a stone tub, a chef’s kitchen, five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. A massive dressing room and spa-like bath are part of the master suite.

Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, was arrested in the summer on money-laundering charges related to the 1MDB scandal. He bought the property in 2010 for $17.5 million.

$14.475 million — Brentwood

Marla Messing, a former FIFA World Cup and Major League Soccer executive, and her husband, attorney Brett Messing, sold their longtime home on Marlboro Street to a limited liability company for about $1 million less than the asking price of $15.45 million.

Built in 2001, the traditional-style home has classic curb appeal with shake siding, white trim and oval windows that frame the front door. The 9,710-square-foot floor plan has crisp white molding, arched doorways and bay windows that bring in leafy views.

A chef’s kitchen with a farmhouse-style sink and two islands opens to the family room, which has a fireplace. A wood-paneled library, formal living and dining rooms, five bedrooms and nine bathrooms fill out the floor plan.

Outside, a cabana/guesthouse sits next to the swimming pool and spa.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing. Arielle Passy of Compass represented the buyer.