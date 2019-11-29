Vintage SoCal: A haute spot for Francophiles in Hancock Park

Faubourg St. Denis is a French Normandy-style building in Hancock Park originally designed as apartments.

When it was constructed in 1928, composer George Gershwin premiered his orchestral piece “An American in Paris.” Romantic notions of the French countryside and the bustle of its cities captivated the public’s imagination.

Architect James N. Conway laid out the building in a symmetrical H shape in keeping with the dictates of the style. The central courtyard is accessed by a gated archway adorned with scrolled wrought iron work. The shape recalls Louis XIV’s triumphal arch, La Porte Saint-Denis, along Rue du Faubourg Saint Denis in Paris.

A wide walkway leads past formal gardens to the double-door entry. Quoin stones anchor the corners, dormers punctuate the slate tile roof, and balconies with balustrades add a decorative effect to the exteriors.

Initially, each lavish apartment spanned an entire floor. Today the structure, which is designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument, has been reconfigured to house four condominiums per floor.

A four-bedroom, four-bathroom unit currently for sale has hardwood floors, a working fireplace and other period details throughout its 2,154 square feet of living space. The foyer, with elegant marble floors, leads to a living room with beamed ceilings. The dining room retains its original cast plaster medallions.

The master bedroom features a dressing room, a walk-in closet and a marble bathroom. A center island kitchen, a laundry area and a maid’s suite complete the floor plan.

Amenities include a recently redone swimming pool, gardens and secured underground parking for two vehicles.

Unit 402, at 306 N. Sycamore Ave., is priced at $2.199 million. Jill Galloway of Compass is the listing agent.

