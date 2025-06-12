Israel attacks Iran’s capital, with explosions booming across Tehran

Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran early Friday as Israel targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites.

Israel attacked Iran’s capital early Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran as Israel said it targeted nuclear and military sites.

The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program. The Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency censured Iran on Thursday for the first time in 20 years, saying it was not working with IAEA inspectors. Iran immediately announced it would establish a third enrichment site and swap out some centrifuges for more advanced ones.

Israel for years has warned it would not allow Iran to build a nuclear weapon, something that Tehran contends it doesn’t want — though officials in Iran have repeatedly said it could build them. The U.S. had been preparing for something to happen, pulling some diplomats from Iraq’s capital and offering voluntary evacuations for the families of American troops in the wider Middle East.

Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address on YouTube that the attacks will continue “for as many days at it takes to remove this threat.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Israel took “unilateral action against Iran” and advised the United States it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defense.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement released by the White House.

Advertisement

Rubio also issued a warning to Iran that it should not target U.S. interests or personnel.

People in Tehran awoke to the sound of the blasts. State television acknowledged that explosions had occurred.

It wasn’t immediately clear what had been hit, though smoke could be seen rising from Chitgar, a neighborhood in western Tehran. There are no known nuclear sites in that area — but it wasn’t immediately clear if anything was happening in the rest of the country.

An Israeli military official says that his country targeted Iranian nuclear sites, without identifying them.

Advertisement

The official spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing operation, which is also targeting military sites.

The price of benchmark Brent crude oil spiked over news of the attack, rising nearly 5%.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that his country carried out the attack, without saying what it targeted.

“In the wake of the state of Israel’s preventive attack against Iran, missile and drone attacks against Israel and its civilian population are expected immediately,” he said in a statement.

The statement added that Katz “signed a special order declaring an emergency situation in the home front.”

“It is essential to listen to instructions from the home front command and authorities to stay in protected areas,” it said

Iran halted flights Friday at Imam Khomeini International Airport outside Tehran, the country’s main airport, Iranian state TV said.

Advertisement

Iran has closed its airspace in the past when launching previous attacks against Israel during the Israel-Hamas war.

As the explosions in Tehran started, President Trump was on the lawn of the White House mingling with members of Congress. It was unclear whether he had been informed, but he continued shaking hands and posing for pictures for several minutes.

Trump earlier said he was urging Netanyahu to hold off from taking action while the administration negotiated with Iran.

“As long as I think there is a [chance for an] agreement, I don’t want them going in because I think it would blow it,” Trump told reporters.

Gambrell and Federman write for the Associated Press.

