‘Avengers’ director Anthony Russo seeks action on Los Feliz digs

Anthony Russo, who co-directed “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” with his brother Joe, just put his Los Feliz pad of nine years up for sale at $3.5 million.

That’s nearly double the $1.775 million he paid for the property in 2010, but the price jump reflects a significant remodel he made during his stay. Both the interior and exterior now boast charming New England-style vibes.

The listing arrives after Russo upgraded homes in a big way over the summer. In August, he dropped $15.579 million on Pasadena’s famous Arden Villa, an Italianate mansion that appeared in “Dynasty,” “Terms of Endearment” and “Billy Madison.”

Perched on a terraced lot, the 1940s home is surrounded by dense gardens and landscaping. Lattice windows draw the eye in the front, opening to a 3,500-square-foot floor plan full of neutral tones and French oak floors.

Three of the four bedrooms are found on the main level, as well as a spacious living room with a fireplace and a tile-splashed kitchen. Upstairs, an expansive master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and a marble bathroom.

Outside, there’s a pergola, fireplace and terraced herb garden. Past the back patio, a long stretch of lawn leads to a lounge at the edge of the quarter-acre grounds.

Richard von Ernst of Compass holds the listing.



Russo, 49, is best known for co-directing four films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”; the latter recently became the highest-grossing film of all time.