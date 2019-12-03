Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

‘Avengers’ director Anthony Russo seeks action on Los Feliz digs

Image_12.jpg
Built in the 1940s, the two-story charmer draws the eye with lush landscaping and lattice windows.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Dec. 3, 2019
11:55 AM
Share

Anthony Russo, who co-directed “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” with his brother Joe, just put his Los Feliz pad of nine years up for sale at $3.5 million.

That’s nearly double the $1.775 million he paid for the property in 2010, but the price jump reflects a significant remodel he made during his stay. Both the interior and exterior now boast charming New England-style vibes.

The listing arrives after Russo upgraded homes in a big way over the summer. In August, he dropped $15.579 million on Pasadena’s famous Arden Villa, an Italianate mansion that appeared in “Dynasty,” “Terms of Endearment” and “Billy Madison.”

1/12
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
2/12
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
3/12
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
4/12
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
5/12
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
6/12
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
7/12
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
8/12
The fireplace.  (Realtor.com)
9/12
The pergola.  (Realtor.com)
10/12
The side patio.  (Realtor.com)
11/12
The two-story home.  (Realtor.com)
12/12
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Perched on a terraced lot, the 1940s home is surrounded by dense gardens and landscaping. Lattice windows draw the eye in the front, opening to a 3,500-square-foot floor plan full of neutral tones and French oak floors.

Three of the four bedrooms are found on the main level, as well as a spacious living room with a fireplace and a tile-splashed kitchen. Upstairs, an expansive master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and a marble bathroom.

Outside, there’s a pergola, fireplace and terraced herb garden. Past the back patio, a long stretch of lawn leads to a lounge at the edge of the quarter-acre grounds.

Richard von Ernst of Compass holds the listing.

Advertisement

Russo, 49, is best known for co-directing four films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”; the latter recently became the highest-grossing film of all time.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement