Hot Property

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis cooks up a $7-million sale in Pacific Palisades

Giada De Laurentiis’ contemporary home spans 6,500 square feet with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across two stories.
(Caesars Entertainment )
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Dec. 6, 2019
1:21 PM
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, star of Food Network’s “Giada at Home,” has sold her scenic Pacific Palisades home for the full asking price of $7 million.

Found in Via Bluffs, the contemporary home backs up to Potrero Canyon Park, taking in sweeping views of the ocean and Santa Monica Mountains. Inside, an indoor-outdoor interior fits five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms into 6,500 square feet.

Walls of glass brighten the vast open floor plan, which combines a lounge, dining area, living room and sleek kitchen with a 24-foot island. A dual-sided fireplace runs floor to ceiling.

1/20
The two-story home.  (Compass)
2/20
The living room.  (Compass)
3/20
The entry.  (Compass)
4/20
The dining room.  (Compass)
5/20
The pocketing doors.  (Compass)
6/20
The back patio.  (Compass)
7/20
The patio.  (Compass)
8/20
The swimming pool.  (Compass)
9/20
The family room.  (Compass)
10/20
The kitchen.  (Compass)
11/20
The game room.  (Compass)
12/20
The wet bar.  (Compass)
13/20
The wine cellar.  (Compass)
14/20
The view of the pool.  (Compass)
15/20
The master bedroom.  (Compass)
16/20
The master bathroom.  (Compass)
17/20
The closet.  (Compass)
18/20
The deck.  (Compass)
19/20
The gym.  (Compass)
20/20
The garage.  (Compass)

Another vast open entertainer’s space combines a game room, media room, wet bar and glass-encased wine cellar. Windows take in underwater views of the pool.

A floating staircase ascends to the second story, where the master suite adds a marble bathroom, skylighted closet and a deck with a fireplace. The outdoor space overlooks a cozy backyard with a swimming pool, spa and lawn.

Smith Cho of Compass held the listing.

A native of Italy, De Laurentiis moved to L.A. as a child and graduated from UCLA. The 49-year-old has starred in multiple Food Network shows over the years including “Giada at Home,” “Behind the Bash” and “Everyday Italian,” for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
