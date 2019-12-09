Russell Weiner pumps new energy into Hermosa Beach home for sale

Could it be that drink creator Russell Weiner’s Hermosa Beach house listing has lost a little energy since it came on the market in February? Well, there’s nothing like a price chop to rev up the buzz about a property.

Now listed at $18.95 million, down from the original $21 million, the party-ready contemporary sits right along the Strand. Pedestrian and bike paths are all that separate the home site from the sand, volleyball games and surfers.

A wide deck with room for a half-dozen chaises longues faces the ocean, as does a balcony above. A more private rooftop deck with a fireplace and spa takes in sweeping water views.

Inside the more than 5,600 square feet of living space are dual family rooms, a home theater, a gym, four fireplaces, a five-level elevator, six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a powder room.

Weiner, 49, created Rockstar Energy Drink in 1998. The billionaire is the son of radio host Michael Savage.

He bought the property in 2013 for $10 million, public records show.

Katelyn Byrd of Coldwell Banker is the listing agent.

