Russell Westbrook relists Beverly Hills home he bought from Scott Disick

NBA star and Long Beach native Russell Westbrook is still looking to score a sale in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. His modern home, which he bought from TV personality Scott Disick four years ago, has come back up for sale for $5.35 million.

That’s about $650,000 shy of the original asking price but still $700,000 more than Westbrook paid for the place in 2015, records show.

The two-story home is perched above the city on a private street near Beverly Park. Taking advantage of the scenic setting are a second-story balcony and a hedged backyard with a patio and pool.

Inside, modern flourishes fill out the 4,100-square-foot interior. An expansive open floor plan combines a living room, dining area and kitchen, and sliding walls of glass connect the space to the backyard.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a media room. The second-story master suite boasts sweeping city and ocean views, as well as a marble bathroom with a freestanding tub.

Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland and Donnell Beverly Jr. of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.

Westbrook has made eight NBA all-star teams and won the league’s most valuable player award in 2017. He has averaged a triple-double in points, rebounds and assists in each of the last three seasons.



After 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was traded over the summer to the Houston Rockets, where he’s currently averaging 22.5 points per game.