‘Walking Dead’ creator Robert Kirkman unloads Coronado Craftsman for $6.1 million

On the island resort city of Coronado, “Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman has found life in the real estate market. The comic book writer has sold his Craftsman-style home for $6.1 million, the same price he paid for it four years ago, records show.

A Craftsman through and through, the two-story home boasts an exterior of cedar shingles and redwood siding, and tapered columns frame a spacious front porch with a brick fireplace.

Custom furnishings fill out the 3,461-square-foot flo

1 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com)

or plan. There’s a carved front door, a series of stained glass accents and four ceramic art fireplaces designed by Laird Plumleigh. Other highlights include oak and walnut floors, paneled walls and curved windows in the living room and master suite.

Advertisement

1 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 Robert Kirkman’s Coronado Craftsman (Realtor.com)

Elsewhere are four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a tile kitchen and a dining room with a built-in buffet.

A second-story balcony holds a hot tub. Down below, there’s a covered dining area, a patio with a brick fireplace and a small lawn. The ocean is about a block away.

Alan Kinzel and April Ishmael of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Karen Hust of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represented the buyer.



Advertisement

Kirkman, 41, created “The Walking Dead” comic book series in 2003, and it was adapted into a TV show seven years later by AMC. His other comics include “Invincible,” “Outcast” and “Haunt.”