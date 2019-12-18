Tony Gwynn’s former Poway estate sells for $1.43 million

The longtime Poway home of Major League Baseball great Tony Gwynn has sold for about $1.43 million, records show.

Owned by the Padres hitter and his family for nearly two decades, the sprawling estate centers on a Mediterranean-style house of nearly 7,400 square feet. Built in 1991, the house has high ceilings, open-plan space and a mix of hardwood and tile floors. A Palladian-style arched window brings natural light into the front entry.

The center-island kitchen opens to the main living areas for ease of entertaining. There are seven bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in the home, which has fireplaces in the living room, family room and master suite.

Outside, grounds dotted with fruit trees contain a swimming pool and a sunken tennis/basketball court.

The bank-owned property was new when Gwynn took ownership in 1992. The baseball player lived there until his death in 2014 at age 54, and his family continued to live there until last year, when the house was sold in foreclosure.

Tiffany Turner of RealHome Services & Solutions was the listing agent. William Perks of Sand & Sea Realty represented the buyer.

Gwynn is considered one of baseball’s top hitters, with a career batting average of .338. The former San Diego Padres star and MLB Hall of Famer won the National League batting title eight times.