Formula 4 driver Vincent Khristov races to sell waterfront Florida home

Formula 4 race-car driver Vincent Khristov is hoping for a speedy sale in Florida, listing his waterfront home for $2.495 million. That’s about $1 million more than he paid for the place three years ago, records show.
Found in the coastal city of Delray Beach, the 5,000-square-foot home sits on a canal with 90 feet of water frontage. Khristov significantly remodeled the spot over the last few years, creating sunny, whitewashed living spaces with floors of marble and porcelain.
A stacked-stone fireplace anchors the open floor plan, which combines a two-story living room, indoor-outdoor family room, formal dining room and chef’s kitchen. Upstairs, there’s a billiards room under vaulted ceilings.
The master suite — one of four bedrooms and four bathrooms — opens to one of two balconies that face the water. Down below, there’s a patio, pool and two small patches of lawn.
Michael Prettitore and Derek Barra of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
A member of Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport, Khristov has competed in 42 races, including two Formula 4 U.S. championships.