Hot Property

Formula 4 driver Vincent Khristov races to sell waterfront Florida home

The modern home has an expansive patio with 90 feet of water frontage.
The modern home has an expansive patio with 90 feet of water frontage.
(Douglas Elliman)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Dec. 19, 2019
1:18 PM
Formula 4 race-car driver Vincent Khristov is hoping for a speedy sale in Florida, listing his waterfront home for $2.495 million. That’s about $1 million more than he paid for the place three years ago, records show.

Found in the coastal city of Delray Beach, the 5,000-square-foot home sits on a canal with 90 feet of water frontage. Khristov significantly remodeled the spot over the last few years, creating sunny, whitewashed living spaces with floors of marble and porcelain.

A stacked-stone fireplace anchors the open floor plan, which combines a two-story living room, indoor-outdoor family room, formal dining room and chef’s kitchen. Upstairs, there’s a billiards room under vaulted ceilings.

1/20
The open floor plan.  (Douglas Elliman)
2/20
The entry.  (Douglas Elliman)
3/20
The living room.  (Douglas Elliman)
4/20
The two-story living room.  (Douglas Elliman)
5/20
The dining room.  (Douglas Elliman)
6/20
The family room.  (Douglas Elliman)
7/20
The kitchen.  (Douglas Elliman)
8/20
The billiards room.  (Douglas Elliman)
9/20
The master bedroom.  (Douglas Elliman)
10/20
The master bathroom.  (Douglas Elliman)
11/20
The balcony.  (Douglas Elliman)
12/20
The waterfront home.  (Douglas Elliman)
13/20
The pool.  (Douglas Elliman)
14/20
The patio.  (Douglas Elliman)
15/20
The outdoor lounge.  (Douglas Elliman)
16/20
The canal.  (Douglas Elliman)
17/20
Aerial view of the home.  (Douglas Elliman)
18/20
The two-story home.  (Douglas Elliman)
19/20
The front.  (Douglas Elliman)
20/20
The 5,000-square-foot home.  (Douglas Elliman)

The master suite — one of four bedrooms and four bathrooms — opens to one of two balconies that face the water. Down below, there’s a patio, pool and two small patches of lawn.

Michael Prettitore and Derek Barra of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

A member of Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport, Khristov has competed in 42 races, including two Formula 4 U.S. championships.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
