Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Spanish style on the Sunset Strip

1/10
The renovated haunt of early Hollywood star Errol Flynn is available for lease above the Sunset Strip for $25,000 a month.  (Cody Baggett)
2/10
The house overlooks the Comedy Store from its perch in the Hollywood Hills.  (Cody Baggett)
3/10
Various patios and balconies create additional living space outdoors.  (Cody Baggett)
4/10
The Hollywood Hills property includes a swimming pool.  (Cody Baggett)
5/10
Updates have given the home a modern flair.  (Cody Baggett)
6/10
Light flows into the dining room of the Spanish-style house, which comes fully furnished.  (Cody Baggett)
7/10
Colorful risers brighten the entryway.  (Cody Baggett)
8/10
A balcony sits off one of the home’s five bedrooms.  (Cody Baggett)
9/10
A freestanding tub and bright tile accent a bathroom.  (Cody Baggett)
10/10
The Hollywood Hills property includes an office/den.  (Cody Baggett)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Dec. 21, 2019
5 AM
Share

Set above the Sunset Strip, this Spanish-style residence has had flirtations with fame stretching back decades when it was once home to Hollywood leading man Errol Flynn. A recent renovation has freshened up the multilevel house, which boasts colorful tile risers and new wide-plank wood floors. Balconies on multiple levels survey several patios, a swimming pool and the city lights below.

The details

Location: 8425 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $25,000 a month

Advertisement

Year built: 1923

Living area: 3,084 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 0.21 of an acre

Features: High ceilings, wide-plank wood floors, tiled fireplaces and stairs, vaulted-ceiling living room, office/den, expanded master suite, multiple patios, swimming pool

Advertisement

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in October was $2.725 million, a 40.8% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: James Nasser, (310) 860-8894, Westside Estate Agency

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement