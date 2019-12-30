MLB pitcher Jorge de la Rosa parts with his Scottsdale base

Free agent pitcher Jorge de la Rosa has sold his home in Scottsdale, Ariz., for $1.85 million.

A large motor court surrounded by iron fencing sits at the front of the four-bedroom house, giving it a fortress-like appearance. The imposing contemporary, built in 2002, had been recently refurbished inside and out. Both the 6,000-square-foot main house and the 600-square-foot guesthouse have new roofs.

Wood warms the high-ceiling entertaining spaces, including a step-down family room. French doors open to low-maintenance grounds centered on a swimming pool. A rooftop patio takes in views.

The high-ceiling garage has parking for five cars.

The MLB left-hander, 38, has played for the Milwaukee Brewers, the Kansas City Royals, the Colorado Rockies, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs. The veteran was released from his minor league contract with the Rockies in June due to an injury.

Robert Hassett of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Lisa Westcott of the same firm represented the buyer.