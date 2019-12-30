Rocker Sammy Hagar chills out and offers his Arrowhead retreat for lease

Looks like longtime rocker Sammy Hagar will continue to seek a buyer for his Lake Arrrowhead estate into the new year. In the meantime, the French-inspired chateau is also available for lease at $30,000 a month – or just for weekends.

The sales price is $3.9 million, down from $5.25 million when the property was originally listed a few years back. Public records show Hagar bought the property roughly a decade ago for $2.3 million.

The waterfront house, built in 2009, features beamed ceilings, a two-island kitchen, a formal dining room, a family room and a living room anchored by a limestone fireplace. The 6,557 square feet of living space also contains a wood-paneled game room, a wet bar and a soundproof music room.

Including the master suite and detached guest house, there are eight bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

The sloping site leads down to the lake.

Hagar, 72, is a vocalist and songwriter. The Red Rocker, as he is known, fronted the bands Montrose and Van Halen and is an inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

David Vail of HK Lane Real Estate and Shelli Cotriss of Shell Properties are the listing agents. Cotriss is also handling the leasing.