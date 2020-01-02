Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

On sale: What price-reduced homes $950,000 buys right now in three L.A. County cities

292 S. Vinedo Ave., Pasadena
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 2, 2020
5 AM
Here’s a look at some price-reduced homes that roughly $950,000 will buy right now in the L.A. County cities of Pasadena, Woodland Hills and Long Beach.

PASADENA: Down $54,000 from its original asking price, this 96-year-old home opens to an entertainer’s backyard with a wood deck, pergola, decorative bridge and fruit trees.

Address: 292 S. Vinedo Ave., Pasadena, CA 91107

Listed for: $945,000 for three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,756 square feet (8,336-square-foot lot)

Features: Marble fireplace, Saltillo tile floors, antique stained-glass windows, landscaped frontyard

About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $953,000, down 8.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5109 Marmol Drive, Woodland Hills
(Realtor.com)

WOODLAND HILLS: Once listed for $1.2 million, this hillside home enjoys sweeping San Fernando Valley views from window-lined living spaces and dramatic balconies.

Address: 5109 Marmol Drive, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Listed for: $950,000 for three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 3,604 square feet (10,072-square-foot lot)

Features: Grand foyer, spiral staircase, back patio, master suite with spa tub

About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $935,000, up 4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

144 N. Loreta Walk, Long Beach
(Realtor.com)

LONG BEACH: This discounted Spanish bungalow is found in Naples, a coastal neighborhood built on three islands divided by canals in Alamitos Bay.

Address: 144 N. Loreta Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803

Listed for: $940,000 for two bedrooms and one bathroom in 1,027 square feet (2,408-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof, brick fireplace, hardwood floors, spacious garage

About the area: In the 90803 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $1.25 million, up 18.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

157 S. Craig Ave., Pasadena
(Realtor.com)

PASADENA: This 1920s Craftsman bungalow, complete with a charming front porch and black-and-white kitchen, received a price cut of $74,000 last month.

Address: 157 S. Craig Ave., Pasadena, CA 91107

Listed for: $925,000 for three bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms in 1,624 square feet (7,481-square-foot lot)

Features: Charming blue and red exterior accents, fruit trees, detached garage, living room with brick fireplace

About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $953,000, down 8.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4647 Ensenada Drive, Woodland Hills
(Realtor.com)

WOODLAND HILLS: Three levels of decks hang off this golf course home that’s down $50,000 from its original asking price.

Address: 4647 Ensenada Drive, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Listed for: $949,000 for five bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,219 square feet (8,451-square-foot lot)

Features: Green and white exterior, crisp white living spaces, bonus loft, master suite with private balcony

About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $935,000, up 4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3420 Armourdale Ave., Long Beach
(Realtor.com)

LONG BEACH: There are flagstone accents in front, in back and inside of this turnkey home that’s down $39,000 from its original asking price.

Address: 3420 Armourdale Ave., Long Beach, CA 90808

Listed for: $920,000 for five bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,230 square feet (5,708-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood floors, sliding glass doors, two flagstone fireplaces, backyard with deck and fire pit

About the area: In the 90808 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $715,000, up 9.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
