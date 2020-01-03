NBA’s Chandler Parsons bags a second L.A. home for $6.775 million

Professional basketball player Chandler Parsons has doubled down in L.A.’s high-end housing market, buying a home in the Hollywood Hills for $6.775 million.

The sale, which closed in December, came roughly a week after the Atlanta Hawks forward cut a $9.25-million deal for “CSI” creator Anthony Zuiker’s Malibu compound, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

His new pad, designed by New York-based Fu Wilmers Design, sits above the Sunset Strip, with views extending from the downtown cityscape to the ocean. The contemporary-style house features floor-to-ceiling glass, clean lines and a cantilevered wing that creates cover for a patio below.

Within more than 5,500 square feet of muted interior are a center-island kitchen, open-plan living areas, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. A lower-level bar is outfitted with a gym, a wine room and a 12-seat Dolby Atmos home theater.

Outside, steps lead from the patio to a zero-edge swimming pool. Extensive decking and patio areas create additional living space.

Josh Altman, Matt Altman and Jacob Greene of Douglas Elliman Real Estate were the listing agents. Jamison Malone of the Agency represented the buyer.

Parsons, 31, earned SEC Player of the Year honors at Florida before being selected in the second round of the 2011 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets. A seven-year veteran, he is averaging 2.8 points in five games this season for the Hawks.

Last year, he sold a property in Bel-Air for $12.35 million.