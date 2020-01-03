TV writers ink deal for actor Fred Savage’s Hancock Park home

Actor Fred Savage of “The Wonder Years” fame eked out more than he asked for his Hancock Park home, selling the 1920s Mediterranean for $5 million. That’s $2,000 more than what the property listed for in October, records show.

It appears the charming abode will stay in Hollywood hands. Records show the buyers are Emmy-nominated comedy writer Jennifer Crittenden (“The Simpsons,” “Seinfeld”) and writer-producer Bill Wrubel, who served as an executive producer for “Will & Grace” and “Modern Family.”

Gated and hedged, the property holds a two-story home, a 400-square-foot guesthouse shrouded in ivy and a grassy backyard with a swimming pool and spa. Original details including beamed ceilings, arched doorways and hardwood floors fill the main house, which boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 4,344 square feet.

A sunken living room with a stone fireplace ties the home to its roots, but the adjacent remodeled kitchen adds a modern vibe with tile backsplashes and marble countertops. There’s also a media room, formal dining room and lounge lined with French doors.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a freestanding tub and balcony, which takes in the landscaped backyard. In the guesthouse, a gym overlooks the pool through a picture window.

Sharona Alperin of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Edward Fitz of the Agency represented the buyer.

Savage, 43, starred as a child actor in “The Princess Bride” and “The Wonder Years,” a Golden Globe-winning sitcom that aired from 1988 to 1993. More recently, he appeared in “The Grinder” and began hosting the Fox parody show “What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage.”



The actor bought the home through a trust in 2007 for $3.05 million, according to public records. Last year, he used the same trust to buy another house in Bel-Air for $9.5 million.