Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

TV writers ink deal for actor Fred Savage’s Hancock Park home

Exterior view of the two-story home and backyard with lawn, shrubbery and pool.
Built in 1927, the two-story home stays in touch with its roots via wood beams, arched doorways and hardwood floors.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 3, 2020
10:24 AM
Share

Actor Fred Savage of “The Wonder Years” fame eked out more than he asked for his Hancock Park home, selling the 1920s Mediterranean for $5 million. That’s $2,000 more than what the property listed for in October, records show.

It appears the charming abode will stay in Hollywood hands. Records show the buyers are Emmy-nominated comedy writer Jennifer Crittenden (“The Simpsons,” “Seinfeld”) and writer-producer Bill Wrubel, who served as an executive producer for “Will & Grace” and “Modern Family.”

Gated and hedged, the property holds a two-story home, a 400-square-foot guesthouse shrouded in ivy and a grassy backyard with a swimming pool and spa. Original details including beamed ceilings, arched doorways and hardwood floors fill the main house, which boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 4,344 square feet.

1/10
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
2/10
The fireplace.  (Realtor.com)
3/10
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
4/10
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
5/10
The lounge.  (Realtor.com)
6/10
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
7/10
The two-story home.  (Realtor.com)
8/10
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
9/10
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
10/10
The gym.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

A sunken living room with a stone fireplace ties the home to its roots, but the adjacent remodeled kitchen adds a modern vibe with tile backsplashes and marble countertops. There’s also a media room, formal dining room and lounge lined with French doors.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a freestanding tub and balcony, which takes in the landscaped backyard. In the guesthouse, a gym overlooks the pool through a picture window.

Sharona Alperin of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Edward Fitz of the Agency represented the buyer.

Savage, 43, starred as a child actor in “The Princess Bride” and “The Wonder Years,” a Golden Globe-winning sitcom that aired from 1988 to 1993. More recently, he appeared in “The Grinder” and began hosting the Fox parody show “What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage.”

Advertisement

The actor bought the home through a trust in 2007 for $3.05 million, according to public records. Last year, he used the same trust to buy another house in Bel-Air for $9.5 million.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement