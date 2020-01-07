Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Debbie Reynolds’ family ranch in Central California hits the market

The longtime family ranch of late actress-singer Debbie Reynolds features two houses, a production studio, workshops and other structures on 44 acres.
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Jan. 7, 2020
1:33 PM
In San Luis Obispo County, the longtime family ranch of late singer-actress Debbie Reynolds has come back up for sale at a little over $3.9 million.

The ranch-estate in Creston was previously put up for auction two years ago as part of the Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds personal property collection, which also included Reynolds’ dance studio on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood. The studio sold prior to the auction for $6.1 million, while the ranch was relisted for $4.2 million and eventually taken off the market in 2018.

Owned by Reynolds for more than two decades, the scenic property features two houses, a caretaker’s cottage, an art studio and a 6,000-square-foot production studio on 44 acres. Another support building with metal, wood and automotive workshops creates 10,000 square feet of additional space. Elsewhere is an eight-stall barn.

There are six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a country-inspired kitchen in the main house. A custom theater room has seating for 20 people. Other amenities include a library and a gym.

Irrigated pastures, four wells and a spring-fed pond are spread across the grounds. The property also includes a solar power facility and diesel generators for backup power.

Vickie Mullins and Leota Lardner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hallmark Realty hold the listing. The exact list price is $3,900,900.

Reynolds, who died in 2016 at 84, was known for her film and musical roles in “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952), “The Affairs of Dobie Gillis” (1953), and “The Rat Race” (1960) with Tony Curtis. She received an Oscar nomination for playing the title character in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (1964).

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
