Retired NFL player and magician Jon Dorenbos conjures up a sale in Huntington Beach

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos has been busy since retiring from the NFL, finding a second act as a magician competing on “America’s Got Talent.” He’s also been active in the real estate realm; records show Dorenbos has sold his Huntington Beach town house for $1.15 million just two months after it hit the market.

Recently remodeled, the two-story home sits a few blocks from the beach in the guard-gated community of Seacliff on the Greens. Tile and hardwood cover the split-level floor plan, which steps down to a sunny living room and up to an open-concept space with a kitchen, dining area, family room and breakfast nook.

Vaulted ceilings top a second level complete with a loft and office. The story also has the master suite — one of two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,300 square feet. It also has a fireplace and spa tub.

1 / 9 The living room. (Clay Bowman) 2 / 9 The kitchen. (Clay Bowman) 3 / 9 The family room. (Clay Bowman) 4 / 9 The loft. (Clay Bowman) 5 / 9 The master bedroom. (Clay Bowman) 6 / 9 The master bathroom. (Clay Bowman) 7 / 9 The balcony. (Clay Bowman) 8 / 9 The patio. (Clay Bowman) 9 / 9 The garage. (Clay Bowman)

A pair of outdoor spaces take advantage of the coastal setting. There’s a patio off the living room, as well as a wraparound balcony with ocean views off the master bedroom. A two-car garage with checkered floors completes the property.

Sukie Fee and Chelsea Roger of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Jeb Smith, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Dorenbos spent short stints with the Bills and Titans before signing with the Eagles, where he played 11 seasons and 162 consecutive games. In 2016, he competed as a magician on “America’s Got Talent” and placed third before rejoining the competition last year on the spinoff show “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”