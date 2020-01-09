Charlie Sheen finally sells Beverly Hills-area mansion for $6.6 million

Charlie Sheen of “Two and a Half Men” fame has sold his home in the 90210 ZIP Code for $6.6 million — a far cry from the $10 million the actor first sought two years ago.

The Mediterranean villa-style mansion, built in 1992, has been updated throughout its roughly 9,000-square-foot floor plan. Fireplaces with massive stone mantles, beamed ceilings, a game room and a dining room with seating for 10 are among features of note.

The master suite — one of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms — expands to include a separate living room, screening room and wet bar. A dumbwaiter runs between the kitchen and theater.

In addition to the house, which lies in guard-gated Mulholland Estates, the property features a basketball hoop, a pitcher’s mound and two swimming pools. A covered pavilion is outfitted with an outdoor kitchen and an 80-inch flat-screen television.

Sheen bought the place through a trust in 2006 for $7.2 million, records show. Although the Multiple Listing Service considers the community in the 90210 ZIP Code to be the Beverly Hills Post Office area, The Times’ Mapping L.A. database shows the home lies within Sherman Oaks.

Mark Tyoran and Julia Palacin Alcalde of Keller Williams Realty had the listing. Aram Afshar of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

Sheen, 54, has a long list of film credits that include “Red Dawn,” “Wall Street,” “Major League” and “The Three Musketeers.” His sitcom work includes “Anger Management” and “Two and a Half Men,” and he won a Golden Globe for his role on “Spin City.”