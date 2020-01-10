French DJ Cedric Gervais floats waterfront villa for sale in Miami Beach

Grammy-winning DJ Cédric DePasquale, better known by his stage name Cedric Gervais, is tuning in to the Miami Beach market. His waterfront villa full of sleek interiors and eye-catching art is on the market for $2.8 million, records show.

That’s more than double the $1.2 million he paid for it back in 2013. In the years since, he’s been transforming it into a bachelor pad of sorts. There’s a recording studio, billiards room and a decked-out backyard with a swimming pool, tiki lounge, pergola and bright red bear statue.

Balinese-style landscaping touches up the outdoor space, which expands to a private dock on the canal. The channel flows out to Biscayne Bay.

1 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The billiards room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The recording studio. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The four-bedroom home. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The pool. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The dock. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The front. (Realtor.com)

Four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a handful of whitewashed living spaces fill out the 2,900-square-foot floor plan. Throughout the single-story interior, stone walls break up the monochromatic color palette.

There’s an expansive living room, a center-island kitchen and an open-concept dining area. In the master suite, a wall of glass opens directly to the backyard.

Michael Wiesenfeld and Anita Freud of South Beach Estates hold the listing.

A native of France, Gervais moved to Miami Beach in the late ’90s and collaborated with artists such as Lenny Kravitz and Steve Lawler. His 2013 remix of Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness” won the Grammy Award for best remixed recording.