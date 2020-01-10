Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari toss Tennessee mansion back on the market

New year, new price for Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavalarri’s Tennessee mansion. The former NFL quarterback and reality TV star have chopped the tag down to $4.95 million, or $2.95 million shy of their original asking price.

Spanning 8.5 acres in the scenic hills of Nashville, the estate regularly appears on Cavallari’s reality series “Very Cavallari.” The home itself — a Mediterranean-style villa — matches the size of the spacious property, clocking it at roughly 20,000 square feet.

An exterior of stucco and stone draws the eye under a clay tile roof. Inside are 25 living spaces, including seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a living room, a formal dining room, a hobby room, an office and an expansive kitchen with two islands, brick floors and custom backsplashes.

1 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler (Redfin.com) 2 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 3 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 4 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 5 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 6 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 7 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 8 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 9 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 10 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 11 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 12 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 13 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 14 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 15 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 16 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 17 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 18 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com) 19 / 19 Hot Property | Kristin Cavallari, Jay Culter (Redfin.com)

Advertisement

Downstairs, the couple built out the basement to include a stone-clad wet bar, wood-paneled lounge and movie theater. Stone arches line the home’s backside, covering dining patios and outdoor living spaces. Up above, decks take in sweeping views of the tree-covered landscape.

Cutler, 36, spent three seasons with the Broncos and eight with the Bears before retiring and coming back for a single season with the Dolphins in 2017. A Pro Bowler in 2008, he racked up 227 touchdowns during his NFL career.

Cavallari, 33, starred on “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” then went on to join the cast of “The Hills.” Her reality show “Very Cavallari” is currently airing its third season.

Three years ago, the couple sought $4.75 million for their home with a basketball court outside Chicago, The Times previously reported.

Advertisement

Marty Warren of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty and Tim Thompson of Tim Thompson Premier Realtors hold the listing.