What $500,000 buys right now in three San Diego County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $500,000 buys right now in Spring Valley, San Diego and Borrego Springs in San Diego County.

SPRING VALLEY: Perched high on a hill, this single-story home on half an acre enjoys panoramic views from picture windows.

Address: 9304 Crest Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977

Listed for: $499,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,181 square feet (22,651-square-foot lot)

Features: Grassy lot; upgraded kitchen; rock fireplace; flower beds

About the area: In the 91977 ZIP Code, based on 47 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $485,000, up 5.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3115 Webster Ave., San Diego (Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: Newly remodeled, this single-story home sits behind gates near the ocean in Logan Heights.

Address: 3115 Webster Ave., San Diego, CA 92113

Listed for: $535,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,089 square feet (4,408-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; tan interiors; hardwood floors; kitchen with marble countertops

About the area: In the 92113 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $454,000, up 33.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

143 Montezuma Road, Borrego Springs (Realtor.com)

BORREGO SPRINGS: This stylish ranch on a golf course enjoys amenities such as a billiards room, sauna and indoor swimming pool and spa.

Address: 143 Montezuma Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

Listed for: $495,000 for three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,841 square feet (17,424-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; open floor plan; breakfast bar; mountain views

About the area: In the 92004 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $250,000, down 24.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

733 Concepcion Ave., Spring Valley (Realtor.com)

SPRING VALLEY: A new law allows the spacious garage behind this scenic two-story home to be converted into an Accessory Dwelling Unit.

Address: 733 Concepcion Ave., Spring Valley, CA 91977

Listed for: $519,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,800 square feet (3,800-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; country-style kitchen; wraparound deck; spacious yard

About the area: In the 91977 ZIP Code, based on 47 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $485,000, up 5.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4149 Jamul Ave., San Diego (Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: This 100-year-old Craftsman enjoys eye-catching details such as a custom stone fireplace and double-door vintage gas stove.

Address: 4149 Jamul Ave., San Diego, 92113

Listed for: $495,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,271 square feet (3,900-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; farmhouse sink; master suite with electric fireplace; turf yard

About the area: In the 92113 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $454,000, up 33.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

706 T Anchor Drive, Borrego Springs (Realtor.com)

BORREGO SPRINGS: Three homes — including two casitas and a studio — occupy this half-acre property with artistic interiors and sweeping mountain views.

Address: 706 T Anchor Drive, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

Listed for: $495,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,278 square feet (24,829-square-foot lot)

Features: Custom living spaces; beamed ceilings; chandelier-topped dining area; tile island

About the area: In the 92004 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $250,000, down 24.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.