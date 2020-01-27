Darren Criss lists Los Feliz Midcentury for $1.7 million

Actor Darren Criss, who recently won an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for his role in “Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” just listed his Los Feliz home of eight years for $1.697 million.

That’s about half a million more than he paid in 2012, records show. The Midcentury ranch looks a bit different since then, as Criss painted the exterior and added some elements to the backyard.

Past a covered flagstone patio, the open floor plan is an eye-catching combination of skylights, whitewashed beams and hardwood floors. At the center of it all sits an open-corner masonry fireplace that connects the living and dining area.

Elsewhere are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a wood-covered lounge and updated kitchen in about 1,700 square feet. French doors open out back, where hanging lights top a private yard with a swimming pool, spa and fire pit. The patio tacks on a grill and dining area.

Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

A native of California, Criss is best known for his role as Blaine Anderson in the musical series “Glee.” He made his feature film debut in 2012’s “Girl Most Likely” and more recently received a Primetime Emmy Award for his part in 2018’s “Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”