Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Darren Criss lists Los Feliz Midcentury for $1.7 million

Image_02.jpg
Built in 1950, the single-story home opens to a private backyard with a pool, spa and patio.
(Jo David)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 27, 2020
5:16 PM
Share

Actor Darren Criss, who recently won an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for his role in “Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” just listed his Los Feliz home of eight years for $1.697 million.

That’s about half a million more than he paid in 2012, records show. The Midcentury ranch looks a bit different since then, as Criss painted the exterior and added some elements to the backyard.

Past a covered flagstone patio, the open floor plan is an eye-catching combination of skylights, whitewashed beams and hardwood floors. At the center of it all sits an open-corner masonry fireplace that connects the living and dining area.

1/15
The open floor plan.  (Jo David)
2/15
The living room.  (Jo David)
3/15
The dining area.  (Jo David)
4/15
The kitchen.  (Jo David)
5/15
The lounge.  (Jo David)
6/15
The master bedroom.  (Jo David)
7/15
The master bathroom.  (Jo David)
8/15
The French doors.  (Jo David)
9/15
The single-story home.  (Jo David)
10/15
The pool.  (Jo David)
11/15
The backyard.  (Jo David)
12/15
The patio.  (Jo David)
13/15
The entry.  (Jo David)
14/15
The front door.  (Jo David)
15/15
The carport.  (Jo David)

Advertisement

Elsewhere are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a wood-covered lounge and updated kitchen in about 1,700 square feet. French doors open out back, where hanging lights top a private yard with a swimming pool, spa and fire pit. The patio tacks on a grill and dining area.

Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

A native of California, Criss is best known for his role as Blaine Anderson in the musical series “Glee.” He made his feature film debut in 2012’s “Girl Most Likely” and more recently received a Primetime Emmy Award for his part in 2018’s “Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement