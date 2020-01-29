NFL great Charles Woodson fields offers in Florida

Decorated cornerback Charles Woodson is looking to catch a buyer in Orlando, Fla., where his two-story home is up for grabs at $714,900.
The property spans half an acre, using its space to include a flat lawn and a covered entertainer’s space with a swimming pool, spa, patio and dining area. It’s found in a gated community between two lakes.
A two-story great room anchors the interior, which holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in just over 4,000 square feet. There’s also a family room under tray ceilings and a hardwood kitchen with an island and breakfast bar.
The main level holds the master suite, and the rest of the bedrooms are found upstairs. A semicircle driveway sits in front. Hedges line the glass-enclosed patio out back.
Matthew Reynolds of Chris Quarles Properties holds the listing.
Woodson’s storied career stretches back to his college days, where he led the Michigan Wolverines to a national title and became the first primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy. In the NFL, he split time between the Raiders and Packers, winning a Super Bowl championship with Green Bay in 2011.