Hot Property

Home of the Week: Inward-outward in South Pasadena

1/12
The post-and-beam residence, listed for $2.25 million, is one of 32 designed by architect James Allen Walter.  (Alex Zarour)
2/12
An atrium marks the entrance to the single-story house, which dates to 1967.   (Alex Zarour)
3/12
The atrium entry.  (Alex Zarour)
4/12
Walls of glass windows and doors take in a central deck space.   (Alex Zarour)
5/12
Recently updated, the home features a shared living room, dining room and kitchen area, beamed ceilings and Japanese tilework.   (Alex Zarour)
6/12
The post-and-beam residence features vaulted ceilings.  (Alex Zarour)
7/12
The Midcentury Modern homes showcases 2,252 square feet of living space.  (Alex Zarour)
8/12
The 1967 home has four bedrooms.  (Alex Zarour)
9/12
One of the four bedrooms.  (Alex Zarour)
10/12
The home has two bathrooms.  (Alex Zarour)
11/12
The home sits on more than half an acre in South Pasadena.  (Alex Zarour)
12/12
The central deck space.   (Alex Zarour)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Feb. 1, 2020
6 AM
Unassuming from the street, this Midcentury Modern home leaves little to the imagination inside with an atrium entry and two glass-walled wings that look onto a large outdoor deck. Recently renovated, the post-and-beam residence is one of only 32 homes designed by architect James Allen Walter.

The details

Location: 2050 La Fremontia St., South Pasadena, CA 91030

Asking price: $2.25 million

Year built: 1967

Living area: 2,252 square feet, four bedrooms, two bathrooms

Lot size: 0.55 acre

Features: Vaulted ceilings, skylights, Japanese tile work, open-concept common area, updated kitchen with 12-foot island, central deck/patio space, gardens, lawn

About the area: In the 91030 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in December was $1.331 million, a 23.1% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jennifer Parker-Stanton and Abby Royal, Deasy Penner Podley, (626) 683-0777

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
