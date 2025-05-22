10 of the best places to buy patio furniture in L.A.
Searching for patio furniture that is attractive, affordable and long-lasting is like seeking the holy grail: We want to believe it exists, but we’re not entirely sure.
“Outdoor furniture is tough,” said Tatiana Tensen, co-founder of the Eastside Staging Company that has been staging homes in L.A. for a decade. “While we look at the majority of our inventory as an asset, we understand that most patio furniture has a shelf-life of one, maybe two years. After that, most of it ends up being gifted to our local Buy Nothing group.”
Still, Tensen, who shops for furniture as part of her job, was able to offer a few tips on what to look for when investing in outdoor pieces.
“Certain brands like Salterini, Brown Jordan and Eames made outdoor furniture that lasted decades,” she said. “Materials also matter in terms of longevity. Powder-coated metals and well-patina’d teak will stay fresh and current for years.” She added that investing in good outdoor fabrics is also key. “There is a reason why Sunbrella is so popular,” she said.
Many people purchase patio furniture online from chain stores like Crate & Barrel, Restoration Hardware, Ikea, Costco and Home Depot or online retailers like Article and Wayfair. Others have had luck with Facebook Marketplace, where they say getting a deal is like finding a needle in a haystack but can yield a huge payoff if you’re willing to put in the time and energy. The list below is for people like me who prefer to shop at brick-and-mortar stores, aren’t afraid of vintage items and like supporting local businesses.
With help from designers, prop stylists, set decorators and the always informative Atwater Village Mom’s Facebook Group, I’ve assembled this road map to help you find whatever the patio furniture holy grail means for you. Maybe it’s a gorgeous teak peace that’s pricey but will last forever, or a mosaic tile table made by hand. Perhaps you can tolerate a little rust on a midcentury piece if the price is right, or you’re willing to shell out for a perfectly revamped chaise with new powder coating and fresh vinyl straps in the color of your choice.
Whatever it is you hope to find, I’m wishing you best of luck on your quest — and plenty of outdoor lounging.
For the perfect margarita moment
I was personally charmed by a canary yellow metal 76-inch outdoor sofa that was selling for $540 with cushions included. Everything in the store is for sale, but if you want a custom tile table, it will take 4 to 6 weeks from the time of ordering to be ready for pickup or delivery. The store also offers a nice selection of plates, tablecloths and glassware to set you up for some stylish al fresco dining.
Hours: Wed. through Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment every day.
For long-lasting luxury
Company co-founder Erin Faaborg, who has a sleeve of tattoos on his left arm, describes his wares as “forest to backyard” because the company oversees every step of the process from the harvesting of the wood on a teak plantation in Indonesia to the design and build of the actual pieces. Prices are high but not outrageous for the world of luxury patio furniture. A chaise lounge on wheels is $1,675, a spacious sectional will run you $4,149.99 and a comfortable chair is $906.99. Faaborg, a huge fan of teak, says the wood can stand up to the harshest environments from the salty air of the ocean to the dry heat of the desert.
“All the time we see that even people in multimillion dollar homes haven’t grown into the adult level with their patio furniture,” he said. “This is an investment in high-level construction that will last 20 years.”
Hours: Tues. through Fri. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sun. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mon.
For modern Bohemian vibes
Acme 5 was founded in 2017 by production designer Anton Goss, who is responsible for the look of television shows like “Oprah,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “The Voice.” Now, in addition to carefully curating items for Acme 5 from Bali, Morocco and other locales, Goss also offers design consultations right out of the storefront.
Outdoor pieces range in price from roughly $600 to $2,000, but prices fluctuate depending on the materials. On a recent visit, a pair of wicker dining chairs were selling for $455 while a pair of teak and fabric dining chairs with high-density foam were priced at $975. A teak wood and synthetic ratan lounger was $979 and an elegant outdoor armchair that you might spot at an Indonesian-themed spa was $1,089. The store also features beautiful throw pillows, ceramics, jewelry and glassware.
Hours: Mon. through Sun. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For stylish utility
RAD furniture may last a long time, but that longevity doesn’t come cheap. Prices vary by size and material, but a comfortably cushioned lounge chair with Sunbrella fabric is $2,965, a chaise is $3,575, a small drum coffee table is $1,350 and a solid steel dining table is $1,665. The store also offers a highly curated selection of other items including a wide assortment of colorful steel toolboxes by Japanese retailer Toyo.
Hours: Tues. through Fri. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. and Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mon.
For Moroccan magic
“We just brought Morocco here,” said Mohamed Tazi, who opened Badia Design in 1992. The store itself is so labyrinthine and mesmerizing that it may take a while to wend your way to the large outdoor space where you’ll find most of Badia’s patio furniture, including hundreds of tile tabletops filed like records in oversized crates along a back wall, rows of intricate mosaic fountains and enormous pots and urns. Prices for the tabletops start from $195 and can go up to $3,500 depending on the size and the intricacy of the design work, which is all done by hand. Iron chairs cost between $125 and $325; fountains start at $675 and go up to $12,000. Badia also sells tiled benches, coffee tables and side tables that can be “sprinkled around a garden like spices,” as Tazi put it. Carved wooden doors, also for sale, will add a Moroccan sanctuary vibe to any outdoor space.
The cavernous store was largely empty when I visited on a recent Thursday, but Badia is far from under the radar. Tazi told me that Madonna, Will Smith, Laurence Fishburne and Lady Gaga are all customers.
Hours: Mon. through Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For the Midcentury maven
One of the first pieces that caught my eye was the Mendocino Outdoor Dining Set ($1,575) — a classic picnic table with two benches made of live-edge acacia wood, which Novak said is especially resistant to the elements. Another standout was a wavy chaise lounge ($2,150) with a black powder-coated stainless steel frame and white nautical-grade rope, a creation of California-based industrial designers Hendrik Van Keppel and Taylor Green. Also on offer is Modernica’s Case Study line of upholstered stainless steel furniture including a loveseat ($3,350), a couch ($4,100) and a lounge chair ($2,450).
“We’re selling for people who understand long-term,” Novak said.
For those looking to add a pop of color to an outdoor space, Modernica’s adorable egg-shaped bird houses in orange, green, white and navy blue sell for $75 a piece or $250 for the set. Also, be sure to check out Novak’s incredible collection of vintage glass objects from the 1940s through the ’80s. They may not be for your patio, but they are so bright, sculptural and unusual that they are definitely worth your attention.
Hours: Mon. through Sat. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For revamped vintage classics
“It was like a perfect nest for them,” Morris said, laughing. “That’s why I always tell people, when it comes to outdoor furniture, get something with metal legs.”
Conveniently, Xcape Modern has a wide range of options to choose from. While he sells all kinds of beautiful midcentury items, Morris’ 4th Street vintage shop is particularly known for outdoor furniture including several pieces from furniture-maker Brown Jordan, who made the vinyl strapped chairs and chaises I remember from my youth. Finished patio pieces that look nearly new are inside the store, but I recommend asking Morris to take you out back to what’s known as “the boneyard,” where you’ll find heaps of vintage outdoor tables, chairs, benches and ottomans that can be sent out to be restrapped and powder-coated in whatever colors you like. Morris, who has been in the business for more than 27 years, will have a story to share about every piece.
“I look at almost everything and see its redeemable qualities,” he said grinning.
Hours: Sat. 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment.
For well-loved, reasonably priced items
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
For a fountain oasis
“We always say we’re going to live 10 years longer because we work here,” said Victor Hortado, who was manning the cash register dressed in a blue velour tracksuit during my visit.
The fountains, which come in all shapes and sizes, from massive Buddhas to faux wood waterfalls to small gurgling pots, start at $299 and go up from there. Delivery and installation are available if you need it. The only furniture you’ll find at Reseda Discount Pottery and Fountains are a few heavy stone benches, but if you want to complete your backyard oasis with a trickling water feature, this is the place to come. And honestly it’s worth a visit, even if you don’t buy a thing.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.
For when you just need something now
I recently popped into an At Home in Pasadena where at least a quarter of the cavernous warehouse store was dedicated to patio furniture and other outdoor furnishings. It felt like a mix between Walmart, Ikea and online retailer Wayfair. A modern set of two rounded wicker chairs with a small table was $380 and a fairly stylish four-piece set with a love seat, coffee table and two chairs all in an attractive woven design was $499.
Is the furniture comfortable? Not particularly. Will it last forever? Certainly not. Will it allow you to sit outside this summer and the next while spending less than $1,000? Yes. The store also has an impressive quantity of plant pots, lounge chair cushions and goofy garden gnomes.
Hours: 9 a.m to 9 p.m. every day.
