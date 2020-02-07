‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Kevin McKidd sells Hollywood Hills villa

Actor Kevin McKidd of “Grey’s Anatomy” has sold his longtime home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.807 million, records show.

Owned by McKidd for more than a decade, the villa-style home sits on a lush quarter-acre lot surrounded by mature trees, gardens and water features.

The single-story floor plan has about 1,800 square feet of living space, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Sets of French doors border a main living area comprising a center-island kitchen, dining area and living room. At the far end of the living room, a stone fireplace runs from floor to ceiling.

1 / 18 The facade. (Ian Denker) 2 / 18 The entry. (Ian Denker) 3 / 18 The open floor plan. (Ian Denker) 4 / 18 The living room with a fireplace. (Ian Denker) 5 / 18 The kitchen. (Ian Denker) 6 / 18 The family room. (Ian Denker) 7 / 18 The family room. (Ian Denker) 8 / 18 The master bedroom. (Ian Denker) 9 / 18 The master bathroom with a door-less shower. (Ian Denker) 10 / 18 The master bathroom. (Ian Denker) 11 / 18 The courtyard. (Ian Denker) 12 / 18 The studio. (Ian Denker) 13 / 18 The guest bedroom. (Ian Denker) 14 / 18 The landscaped backyard. (Ian Denker) 15 / 18 The terraced patio. (Ian Denker) 16 / 18 The swimming pool. (Ian Denker) 17 / 18 The quarter-acre grounds. (Ian Denker) 18 / 18 The backyard. (Ian Denker)

Advertisement

French doors in the master suite, which has a doorless shower and freestanding tub, open to a courtyard with a cascading fountain. Across the courtyard is an artist’s studio. Elsewhere on the grounds is a swimming pool.

McKidd, 46, is known for his role in the film “Trainspotting” (1996) as well as the series “Rome” and “Journeyman.” He has appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Owen Hunt since 2008.

He bought the home in 2008 for $1.625 million, records show.

Kennon Earl and Thomas Davila of Compass were the listing agents. Salvator Xuereb and Emmanuel Xuereb, also with Compass, represented the buyer.