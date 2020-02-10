Actor Josh Lucas sells eco-friendly home in Hollywood Hills

Actor Josh Lucas has wrapped up some business in Hollywood Hills, selling his home of nearly two decades for $2.197 million.

The multilevel residence, originally built in the 1920s, has been reimagined for eco-friendly living by Interform Architecture, according to the listing notes. Wide-plank wood floors, stone fireplaces and bi-folding doors are among features of the 2,835-square-foot house. A saltwater swimming pool and spa fill the backyard.

In addition to three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, the floor plan includes an office, a living room with a fireplace and a galley-style kitchen. The master suite opens to a wrap-around balcony overlooking the backyard.

Lucas, 48, this year appeared in the film “Ford v Ferrari,” which took home two Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards. His scores of credits also include the films “A Beautiful Mind,” “American Psycho,” “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “Hulk.”

More recently, Lucas has appeared in the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner.

He bought the house in 2002 for $452,000, records show.

Jacqueline Tager of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. John Steiner of Engel & Volkers represented the buyer.