‘Rancho Autry,’ crooner’s former Palm Springs estate, lists for $8.25 million

A piece of Palm Springs history is up for grabs in Old Las Palmas. “Rancho Autry,” the former estate of cowboy entertainer Gene Autry, has hit the market in the desert city for $8.25 million.

Autry and his wife, Jackie, paid $2.05 million for the home in 1997, and the crooner died a year later at 91. He made an indelible mark on Southern California in the latter half of his life, owning a TV station, multiple radio stations, a Palm Springs hotel and the Los Angeles Angels baseball team for 36 years.

He also picked up a few properties along the way, including an Encino mansion that eventually sold to “Survivor” host Jeff Probst and a Midcentury condo in Palm Spring’s Ocotillo Lodge. The ranch is the biggest by far, clocking in at more than 13,400 square feet.

1 / 14 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com) 2 / 14 The lawn. (Realtor.com) 3 / 14 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 14 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 14 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 14 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 7 / 14 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 14 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 14 The courtyard. (Realtor.com) 10 / 14 The courtyard. (Realtor.com) 11 / 14 The pool. (Realtor.com) 12 / 14 The patio. (Realtor.com) 13 / 14 The landscaping. (Realtor.com) 14 / 14 The tennis court. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Now owned by Jackie Autry, the gated estate holds a guest apartment, tennis court, glass mosaic swimming pool, drought-tolerant landscaping, citrus trees and turf lawns across 1.5 acres. The main home wraps around a courtyard and boasts colorful living spaces with hardwood floors, French doors, carved ceilings and five fireplaces.

The living room is colored yellow, while the chandelier-topped dining room features a more dramatic shade of orange. In the kitchen, a wall of glass overlooks the tennis court. The master suite — one of seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms — includes a steam shower, spa tub and sauna with skylights.

Covered patios and lofted lounges circle the palm-topped patio out back. The scenic space offers Saltillo tile, mountain views and a fountain in addition to the pool and spa.

The Louise Hampton Team of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing, which was first reported by the Desert Sun.

Advertisement

Autry had a television show bearing his name from 1950 to 1956 and was in scores of films. His signature song, “Back in the Saddle Again,” was used in the 1939 film “Rovin’ Tumbleweeds” and became the theme song for his radio show, which ran from 1940 to 1956. His biggest hit song was “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”